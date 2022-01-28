Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

Armenian deputy PM got 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan has got his 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He told reporters today that he tested negative for COVID-19 after communicating with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who contracted the virus.

“I was infected with the virus, recovered, got vaccinated and later I got vaccinated again”, he said.

Asked whether he received his third dose, the deputy PM said he received the 4th dose.

 








