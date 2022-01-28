Catholicos Aram I addresses congratulatory message on Armenian Army Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia addressed a congratulatory message on the Armenian Army Day.

“Today is the Armenian Army Day, in other words, the day of the protection, security, dignity and strengthening of our nation and homeland. Let’s pray for our army, let’s stand by our army. The strengthening of the Armenian Army is the strengthening of the homeland and our nation”, Catholicos Aram I said.

The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 30th anniversary of foundation of the Armenian Armed Forces on January 28.