Cristiano Ronaldo wears hoodie of brand with Armenian name at meeting with UAE leaders

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo wore a hoodie of the brand AZAT MARD, a name in Armenian, meaning "Free Man", during the meeting with the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

Ronadlo met with UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed in Dubai.

AZAT MARD is a contemporary menswear brand specializing in luxury clothing and outerwear for the fashion-forward, powerful modern man. It was co-founded in 2018 by Garen Tchobabanian, a former football player, and Neil Malhotra, who holds a Fashion Management degree from the prestigious Istituto Marangoni in Milan.