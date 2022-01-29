Biden says he'll move troops to Eastern Europe in 'near term'

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. United States President Joe Biden on Friday told reporters he plans to move troops to Eastern Europe “in the near term”.

“I’ll be moving troops to Eastern Europe and the NATO countries in the near term — not a lot,” Biden told reporters after returning to Joint Base Andrews.

The US president’s comments come as the Pentagon says it has notified as many as 8,500 troops to standby for a potential deployment.