French, German FMs to visit Ukraine

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says he will visit Ukraine together with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

“I am planning to visit Ukraine February 7-8 with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock,” Le Drian tweeted.

The French FM expressed “solidarity and support” to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba, and said that they are actively working in the Normandy format to de-escalate the situation.