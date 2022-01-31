Armenian basketball will “make several steps forward” with Rex Kalamian’s arrival – Deputy Minister of Sport

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Rex Kalamian’s appointment as head coach of the National Basketball Team of Armenia will contribute to the development of basketball in the country, the Armenian Deputy Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Karen Giloyan told reporters.

“Rex Kalamian is a serious expert in the NBA for already 30 years,” Giloyan said. “He is really a very experienced specialist. Armenian basketball will make several steps forward with Kalamian’s arrival. And if we manage to bring the right players, recruit our best, I am sure we will perform well at the European Championship for Small Countries.”

According to Giloyan, Armenia’s goal is to enter the elite round and participate in the qualifying round with the best European teams.

Detroit Pistons assistant coach Rex Kalamian was named the new head coach of the Armenian National Basketball Team on January 21.