Woman who jumped from NYC high-rise identified as Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst – New York Post

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The woman who leaped to her death from a New York City Midtown high-rise Sunday was former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, the New York Post reported citing law-enforcement sources.

Shortly before she jumped, Kryst posted on her Instagram page, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

The 2019 pageant winner and 30-year-old lawyer jumped from her luxury 60-story Orion building at 350 W. 42nd St. around 7:15 a.m. and was found dead in the street below.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” the former beauty queen’s family said in a statement Sunday.

Kryst left behind a note saying she wanted to leave everything to her mother, a former pageant competitor herself who was crowned Mrs. North Carolina in 2002. The note didn’t include a motive for Kryst’s actions, the New York Post cited sources as saying.