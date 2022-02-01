Masdar, Bigger and Better, and Armenia, Charting a New Course: Partners for a Better Future?

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The year 2022 got off to a resonant start through the well-attended Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and, having, over these past few years, come to engage with and understand somewhat that ancient, but land-locked, civilization, Armenia, I was particularly glad to learn that Armenia fielded a strong delegation which was present and active at Sustainability Week. The driver for this has been Armenia partnering with Abu Dhabi’s Masdar renewable energy company to help it “go green”, embrace Decarbonization - which is so necessary if Humanity is to put a brake on the warming of the planet.

The unlamented year of 2021 has been a trial for much of Humanity, which has confronted both the Covid-19 Pandemic and the harsh impact of Climate Change.

On a personal level, I spent the year working from home, not in travel by airline, but interacting via Zoom, or Skype. It never used to be like this! In earlier years, I traveled widely.

In 2010, I paid my first visit to Abu Dhabi. As the President of Cape Breton University, I was accompanying the Premier of my Canadian Province, Nova Scotia, on a “trade mission” to the region. We two were privileged to meet with the Executive of ADNOC, the national oil and gas giant which has recently joined with Masdar, the globally recognized power in renewable energy.

I well remember one particular interaction. The CEO of ADNOC told us that the company now met all appropriate international standards, for the industry and for responsible companies.

In response, I offered the hope that before too long, ADNOC would not only meet international standards but would play a key role in developing the standards. To me, developing standards, meeting them, and imagining more and better, this is the core of innovation, whatever the industry, oil and gas, solar energy, or wind power. And Innovation can be “social” as much as it can be “technological”.

When I became a university president, I was aware of the need to contribute to the strengths, values, and traditions of the local community, and foster its engagement with the world around it, through innovation wherever possible.

Throughout this time, I traveled extensively, including visits to Abu Dhabi. Much of the travel was related to a development of great significance to me.

The university had on its staff key individuals with experience in the oil and gas industry. This we built into a vibrant partnership with ExxonMobil, who then asked that we create a private company with which Exxon could develop formal ties. We did, and our company became Exxon’s “Go-To” provider for LNG training. And it was this skill set which led to my meeting with ADNOC.

I was, at the time, not only handling the partnership with ExxonMobil, but busy establishing a centre on sustainability in energy and the environment, and I was able to introduce its key people to faculty at the then Masdar Institute, uniquely a Solar-powered facility initiated by the Masdar company, which is now operating in Armenia, in Greece, and in a number of other countries. I know little about developments in Greece, but became quite familiar with Armenia in recent years, and will shortly comment on the experience.

My interaction with the Masdar Institute led, when I retired from the university, to my being invited to Abu Dhabi to lead Masdar’s 2014 BP Seminar on Innovation.

My interest in renewables and innovation has continued and is very much on my mind today.Our university was the first in Canada to install its own full-size wind turbine, and I find it hard to imagine a future without the best-informed use of all Renewables, particularly those readily available, such as Wind and Solar, and those under rapid development, especially Green Hydrogen.

Concerning Armenia, I am on record as advocating that the linkage between Renewable Energy and Innovation should be central to achieving government’s stated intention to foster a “high tech” economy for Armenia, which would have to be partnered by an embrace of education and training.

I am convinced that Masdar, the company behind the creation of the Masdar Institute, could stimulate this.

And hopefully this would stimulate a necessary engagement with ESG across the Armenian economy, and, indeed, globally.

My abiding commitment to ESG, full regard for the Environmental, Social, and Governance impacts of action, is what propels me to pen these thoughts. And prompts me to admit that, unlike some corporate figures, I do not think of ESG as simply advanced Risk Management, but as the opening up of prospects for “purposive dialogue” between and among “stakeholders” which can enable companies and communities to achieve great things, to the benefit of all.

Garnering perspectives is always useful, and can be vital. Real ESG can help, fostering innovation, and necessary change, while, yes, sustaining “tradition”, established ways profoundly necessary in society.

This was starkly underlined recently when a teenage high school student in the US embarked on a “summer camp internship” at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, and was assigned the task of examining data, searching the universe for solar systems with two stars. Three days into the programme, he spotted a blip in the data, which indicated the presence of a previously unknown planet.

It reminded me of an earlier experience at my university. We had initiated a programme of delivering our courses not just on campus but on-site in communities which were home to Canada’s “First Nations” or indigenous peoples.

A professor took her class to the Art Gallery in Halifax, the capital of Nova Scotia. There the students were asked to look at a piece of art, and be prepared to discuss it. Among the exhibits were a number of sculptures created by the French artist Auguste Rodin.

The professor noticed one young student peering intently at a bronze Angel, about twelve inches tall. He looked annoyed, and she asked him why.

“This Angel”, he said, “could never fly; it has two left wings”.

Well, our professor was intrigued, enough to contact the foundry in Paris where the Angel had been cast in bronze one hundred years earlier.

The foundry management checked, and checked again. The student was correct, the Angel was cast with two left wings. And though it had been on tour across the world many times, and viewed by perhaps one hundred million people, no-one ever had noticed the error.

That was left to a student from an isolated, poor community, where reviewing art was not a common occurrence. Real ESG, propagated and genuinely deployed alongside education and skills training for Humanity’s engagement with the challenges confronting it, can and must figure strongly in our common future.

Energy companies are obviously key to overcoming great challenges, and will hopefully guard against compounding them. Communities the world over have suffered in this past year, from floods and fires, droughts and disease, and, very often, conflicts and confusion between communities and companies.

I began to realize the importance of genuine interaction between companies and communities quite some time ago, and felt its salience in difficult situations from Africa to Latin America. My experiences in Armenia added to this, and sharpened my understanding of the interaction of issues which arose as major projects were undertaken.

And it was while I was in Armenia that my engagement with China re-emerged. In 2018, while I was leading a panel reviewing the ESG commitment of an extractive company in Armenia, I was privileged to be called on to draft guidelines on Labour rights and relations to be issued by China’s Ministry of Commerce for Chinese extractive companies operating abroad. And in the same year, I visited China at the invitation of the China-Europe Association for Trade and Economic Co-operation. I took part in a fascinating conference on Automotive development, which in turn led to my writing in the China Daily.

In it I proposed the creation of an “Electric Vehicle” highway between China and Europe, which would itself call for the experience and ingenuity of the world of Masdar, and perhaps its Armenian partner.

A new Silk Road indeed, and thinking of it takes me back to my first visit to Armenia, when I was lucky to stop at a fourteenth-century “caravanserai”, built to house the intrepid travellers between China and Europe, building global trade and economic co-operation!

I hope that the partnership between Masdar and Armenia will, in fact, impact positively on not only development in Armenia, but also on international co-operation, so vital today.

And partnerships such as this will surely multiply in coming years; witness, for example, the entry of ADNOC itself into part-ownership of Masdar, alongside the founding entity, Mubadala, the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi, and TAQA, the country’s national energy company. Powerful entities capable of meeting the target of 100 GW by 2030, and going beyond it. And also impressive is the news that Saudi Aramco is to invest almost US$1 billion to acquire 30% of the Sudair 1,500 megawatt solar project which is due to come on line in 2022, a pivotal year for us all.

A recent study undertaken by university researchers in the UK, Europe, and the US established that Solar panels installed on half the world’s rooftops could, in fact, meet our planet’s entire electricity demand. And reduce our carbon footprints.

Responsible companies in the Solar power universe, particularly those also engaged with water issues, such as desalination and the achievement of Green Hydrogen, with are going to be essential to meeting the challenge of Climate Change, and they will very likely have major impacts on necessary innovation, including those in education and social progress.

They could also impact on Humanity’s response to disease, including, of course, Covid-19 and its variants.

Research has shown that, in Africa, great volumes of vaccines are wasted due to unreliable power for storage. In 2020, the vaccine alliance, Gavi, supported the provision of solar powered refrigeration in the DRC, and this had an immediate impact on the vaccination rate.

Though Covid-19 might soon recede, we know that other coronaviruses will likely be in our future, and low-cost solar PV, a strength of Masdar, will be essential to defeating them.

Renewables are essential now, let alone in the future, and without a determined focus on how to manage them, and avoid the negative relations between companies and communities which, for example, too often cripple developments in mineral extraction, will we achieve the Sustainability which was the beacon shining in Abu Dhabi just a few weeks ago?

And this approach would, will, necessitate skills development with many “spin-offs”, among them Innovation in every sense of the word. At my university, and in my community, I fashioned an exhortation: We must Sustain Tradition and Foster Innovation.

Since my visit to the Masdar Institute, I have always thought this suited Abu Dhabi just as much as it suited Cape Breton, and it certainly suits Armenia! The pathway for Sustainable Development would be strengthened if the recently expanded Masdar, a hugely important partner to an Armenia that also has much to contribute to just how humanity meets the challenges facing it, works to meet and define international standards in both the broad world of Renewable Energy AND the needed world of Purposive Dialogue through the embrace of ESG.

John Harker



John Harker is a world-renowned conflict resolution, social engagement and international development expert. He was Nelson Mandela’s special advisor and helped him set up South Africa’s National Development Agency. He has served as Executive Director of the Professional Association of Foreign Service Officers, representing Canada’s diplomats and trade commissioners as well as Advisor to the Chair of the International Labour Organization’s (ILO’s) Governing Body. More recently he has served as president of Cape Breton University, where, among other things, he created the Centre on Sustainability in Energy and the Environment, a campus in Cairo and an office in Beijing, in partnership with China’s National Development Research Council (NDRC). Here is a fuller biography: https://developmentcorridors.org/team/john-harker/