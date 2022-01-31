Issue of NK status is not solved, that process must be carried out under mandate of OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship – Ambassador

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan received today US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and her delegation, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Deputy PM Matevosyan congratulated the Armenian and American peoples on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and stated that the United States is Armenia’s stable partner since independence of 1991.

The deputy PM highly valued the support provided to Armenia over the past 30 years aimed at strengthening a more democratic society, fighting corruption and implementing judicial and police reforms.

Coming to the final and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, deputy PM highlighted the role and mission of the United States as a Co-Chair country of the OSCE Minsk Group. The US Ambassador agreed with the Armenian deputy PM that the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh is not solved, and this process must be carried out under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

At the end of the meeting the sides reaffirmed their readiness to contribute to the intensification and development of Armenia-US bilateral relations.