Canadian PM tests positive for COVID-19
YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was feeling fine, Reuters reports.
“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted”, he tweeted.
