LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-01-22

LONDON, FEBUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 January:

The price of aluminum down by 1.09% to $3052.00, copper price down by 0.86% to $9539.00, lead price down by 0.44% to $2275.00, nickel price up by 0.52% to $22350.00, tin price up by 0.54% to $41975.00, zinc price up by 0.77% to $3645.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.