Biden planning to visit Japan in late May - report

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. US President Joe Biden is planning to pay an official visit to Japan in the second half of May this year, TASS reports citing Yomiuri daily.

According to the report, the sides have already started to agree over the exact dates of the visit.

It is also reported that Biden’s trip will be adjusted to the summit of the leaders of Japan, US, India and Australia, “the Quad” security dialogue.

According to the daily, Biden is also planning to visit South Korea during this trip. Biden’s visit to Japan will be the first since assuming office and the first visit of the US President to that country since May 2019.