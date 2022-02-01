Electricity price increases in Armenia by average of 4,7 drams starting February 1, 2022

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The average weighted tariff of electrical energy in Armenia increases by 4,7 drams starting February 1, 2022. However, the tariffs for socially vulnerable families will remain unchanged.

The respective decision was approved by the Public Services Regulatory Commission back in December 2021.

Thus, the tariff for socially vulnerable families (11% of consumers) will remain unchanged, while the tariff for consumers using up to 200 kWh per month (55% of consumers) will increase by 1,5 drams/kWh.

Consumers using from 201 to 400 kWh per month (25% of consumers) will pay 3,5 drams more per kWh, while the tariff for consumers using more than that will increase 5,5 drams/kWh.

The daytime and nighttime tariffs for socially vulnerable families remained unchanged at 29,99 and 19,99 drams respectively.

Consumers using up to 200 kWh per month – Daytime tariff: 46,48 drams; Nighttime tariff 36,48 drams.

Consumers using from 201 to 400 kWh per month – Daytime tariff: 48,48 drams; Nighttime tariff: 38,48 drams.

Consumers using more than 400 kWh per month – Daytime tariff: 53,48 drams, Nighttime tariff: 43,48 drams.