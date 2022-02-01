Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.25%
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate by 0.25 percentage point to 8.0%, the Central Bank said in a press release.
The Lombard repo rate provided by the CBA is 9.5%.
The rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA is 6.5%.
- 17:47 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-02-22
- 17:45 Asian Stocks - 01-02-22
- 17:14 FlyOne Armenia ready for first Yerevan-Istanbul flight scheduled on Feb 2
- 16:56 Ruling Civil Contract faction nominates high-tech minister for President
- 16:30 12-month inflation will gradually decline in Armenia – Central Bank
- 16:30 Russian deputy FM, EU’s Special Representative discuss settlement process between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 16:09 Central Bank expects food prices will increase at slower rates this year
- 15:25 Various specialists from Armenia and abroad present new ideas for design of statue of Jesus Christ
- 14:51 UK’s Johnson sends congratulatory letter to Armenia’s Pashinyan
- 14:35 Austrian FM to visit Armenia
- 13:37 Alen Simonyan meets with presidential staff
- 13:02 Parliamentary factions of Artsakh put into circulation bill relating to occupied territories
- 12:54 President of Artsakh visits several communities of Martakert region
- 12:47 Catholicos of All Armenians departs for USA
- 12:28 Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.25%
- 11:52 Artsakh reports 33 daily COVID-19 cases
- 11:06 3127 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia in past day
- 10:49 Electricity price increases in Armenia by average of 4,7 drams starting February 1, 2022
- 10:47 Hakob Arshakyan to temporarily fulfill duties of Speaker of Parliament
- 10:31 Armen Sarkissian’s resignation takes effect, Speaker of Parliament becomes Acting President
- 10:23 Armenia attaches great importance to intensification of friendly relations with China – PM Pashinyan
- 10:05 TUMO Center in Stepanakert to get a new boost following 2020 war
- 09:52 Biden planning to visit Japan in late May - report
- 09:47 Masdar, Bigger and Better, and Armenia, Charting a New Course: Partners for a Better Future?
- 08:52 European Stocks - 31-01-22
15:49, 01.28.2022
3367 views Cristiano Ronaldo wears hoodie of brand with Armenian name at meeting with UAE leaders
11:54, 01.25.2022
1936 views Armenia ranked 58th with 49 scores in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index 2021
13:49, 01.25.2022
1682 views Allegations of President Sarkissian violating citizenship requirement under investigation
10:24, 01.31.2022
1559 views “Dragon Reaper” – Young engineer, winner of 100 Ideas for Armenia, works on drone-killing air defense system
17:48, 01.28.2022
1470 views Azerbaijani forces open several irregular shots from positions of north-eastern section of border – Armenia MoD