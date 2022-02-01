Catholicos of All Armenians departs for USA
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, departed for the United States on February 1, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin said.
In the USA, the Catholicos of All Armenians will meet with the philanthropists of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to discuss the ongoing programs.
- 17:47 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-02-22
- 17:45 Asian Stocks - 01-02-22
- 17:14 FlyOne Armenia ready for first Yerevan-Istanbul flight scheduled on Feb 2
- 16:56 Ruling Civil Contract faction nominates high-tech minister for President
- 16:30 12-month inflation will gradually decline in Armenia – Central Bank
- 16:30 Russian deputy FM, EU’s Special Representative discuss settlement process between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 16:09 Central Bank expects food prices will increase at slower rates this year
- 15:25 Various specialists from Armenia and abroad present new ideas for design of statue of Jesus Christ
- 14:51 UK’s Johnson sends congratulatory letter to Armenia’s Pashinyan
- 14:35 Austrian FM to visit Armenia
- 13:37 Alen Simonyan meets with presidential staff
- 13:02 Parliamentary factions of Artsakh put into circulation bill relating to occupied territories
- 12:54 President of Artsakh visits several communities of Martakert region
- 12:47 Catholicos of All Armenians departs for USA
- 12:28 Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.25%
- 11:52 Artsakh reports 33 daily COVID-19 cases
- 11:06 3127 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia in past day
- 10:49 Electricity price increases in Armenia by average of 4,7 drams starting February 1, 2022
- 10:47 Hakob Arshakyan to temporarily fulfill duties of Speaker of Parliament
- 10:31 Armen Sarkissian’s resignation takes effect, Speaker of Parliament becomes Acting President
- 10:23 Armenia attaches great importance to intensification of friendly relations with China – PM Pashinyan
- 10:05 TUMO Center in Stepanakert to get a new boost following 2020 war
- 09:52 Biden planning to visit Japan in late May - report
- 09:47 Masdar, Bigger and Better, and Armenia, Charting a New Course: Partners for a Better Future?
- 08:52 European Stocks - 31-01-22
15:49, 01.28.2022
3367 views Cristiano Ronaldo wears hoodie of brand with Armenian name at meeting with UAE leaders
11:54, 01.25.2022
1936 views Armenia ranked 58th with 49 scores in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index 2021
13:49, 01.25.2022
1682 views Allegations of President Sarkissian violating citizenship requirement under investigation
10:24, 01.31.2022
1559 views “Dragon Reaper” – Young engineer, winner of 100 Ideas for Armenia, works on drone-killing air defense system
17:48, 01.28.2022
1470 views Azerbaijani forces open several irregular shots from positions of north-eastern section of border – Armenia MoD