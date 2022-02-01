President of Artsakh visits several communities of Martakert region

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid a working visit to Garnakar, Shahmasur, Tsmakahogh and Haterk communities of Martakert region, his Office said.

The Head of State inquired about the existing problems on the ground, listened to the proposals related to ensuring the employment of the residents, and discussed with them plans for the future activities.

Touching upon the programs, envisaged to be implemented at the expense of the state budget, President Harutyunyan stated that the roads connecting Garnakar, Shahmasur and Tsmakahogh communities to the highway will be asphalted this year. The mentioned three communities will receive state assistance for the comprehensive solution of the drinking water problem, while for promoting the economic activity, the community residents will be provided with beehives and livestock. Other infrastructure works will also be carried out in those communities. The President urged to use the full potential and accommodate more internally displaced families in the villages at the expense of the available housing stock.

The agenda discussed in Haterk was more ambitious. The President highly appreciated the initiative of the community head in the previous year to receive 40 internally displaced families and provide them with apartments on the account of the available housing stock of the village, as a result of which the population of Haterk has significantly increased. He instructed to continue that process, taking into account the still available housing stock in the community, and the desire of the displaced Artsakhians to live particularly in that village.

Issues related to the outdoor lighting of the community, improvement of the communal roads, construction of an irrigation network, creation of new building conditions for the hospital, as well as solution of leisure and employment problems were also on the discussion agenda.

Artsakh Republic Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Hayk Khanumyan, Head of the Martakert Regional Administration Arsen Avanesyan and other officials accompanied the President during the visit.