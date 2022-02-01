Ruling Civil Contract faction nominates high-tech minister for President

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The ruling Civil Contract party of the Armenian parliament nominated the candidacy of Vahagn Khachaturyan, the current Minister of High Technological Industry, for the President of the Republic, Speaker of Parliament, Acting President of Armenia, Alen Simonyan said.

“The discussion about the nomination of a candidate for president was held in the format of the Board of the Civil Contract party. Later it was also discussed with the faction, other candidacies were also considered. The discussion lasted too long, and very different facts were presented. After long discussions we made that decision”, Simonyan said.