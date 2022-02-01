FlyOne Armenia ready for first Yerevan-Istanbul flight scheduled on Feb 2

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian airline FlyOne Armenia is ready for the first Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flight scheduled on February 2, Aram Ananyan, Flyone Armenia Chairman of the Board of Directors, told Armenpress.

He said that all preparation works have been done, the coronavirus-related measures have been taken into account.

According to Ananyan, there is an interest to the Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flights. He says the current activeness level over the flights is in accordance with the preliminary predictions of the company.

“We attach importance to the restoration of air communication in this direction on the basis of reciprocity. As we have already said, it’s a very good opportunity to strengthen the ties between the Armenian community of Istanbul and the Homeland”, Aram Ananyan said.

The airline also pays special attention to the coronavirus-related measures. Wearing a face mask on the plane will be mandatory. The airplanes are equipped with HEPA filters which remove 99,97% of viruses and bacteria from the air. Aram Ananyan emphasized that the health and safety of passengers are a priority for them.

Initially, it is planned to carry out Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flights twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. However, the airline is planning to increase the number of flights in the future, operating them on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The FlyOne Armenia airline has recently received a permit from the Turkish government to operate roundtrip flights from Yerevan to Istanbul. The airline received the permit from Armenian authorities earlier in late December 2021.