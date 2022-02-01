Gor Tsarukyan appointed Director of PMO’s Public Relations and Information Center

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Gor Tsarukyan as Director of the Public Relations and Information Center.

The Public Relations and Information Center is a governmental agency (state non-commercial organization) under the Prime Minister’s Office.

The appointment was made based on the current legislation and the decision and conclusion issued by the commission which held a competition for the vacant position.