UK expresses support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, normalization process between Armenia and Turkey

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. On February 1, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with Chris Heaton-Harris, Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas of the UK.

Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated Chris Heaton-Harris on his appointment as Minister and wished him success in his future endeavors in this position, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

The sides referred to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, highlighting that great work had been done over the past three decades to establish and strengthen bilateral relations. Ararat Mirzoyan and Chris Heaton-Harris exchanged views on further expanding the agenda of bilateral relations and promotion of dialogue.

The interlocutors discussed issues on regional stability and security.

The need for repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians held in Azerbaijan, and preserving the Armenian religious and cultural heritage in the territories under Azerbaijani control were emphasized among the humanitarian issues that need to be urgently addressed.

The interlocutors stressed the need for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. Chris Heaton-Harris emphasized that the United Kingdom supports the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Chris Heaton-Harris also touched upon the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey without preconditions. The British side expressed its support for the normalization process.