Moscow’s security concerns have been ignored - Vladimir Putin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Russia is thoroughly analyzing the U.S. response to its European security proposals, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that it has already become “clear” that the US has disregarded Russia’s “fundamental” concerns following crunch talks between the two sides, RT reports.

Putin said that the American response is lacking any “adequate” considerations of three key demands put forward by Russia, including a demand that NATO not expand further to the east. The Russian President was speaking during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow.

Washington only focuses on nations’ right to freely choose the manner of ensuring their own security, including through alliances they deem necessary, the Russian president said. However, he argued that the US disregards another key principle of European security, which says that no nation should be allowed to enhance its own security at the expense of another's.