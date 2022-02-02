Armenia reports 3956 daily COVID-19 cases
11:14, 2 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. 3956 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 374,878.
The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5276 in a day, bringing the total to 341,355.
The death toll has risen to 8060 (4 death cases in past day).
9658 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 1.
The number of active cases is 23,923.
