Opposition has no final decision yet over nominating candidate for President of Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The opposition “Armenia” and “I Have the Honor” factions of the Parliament continue discussions over the issue on whether nominating or not nominating a candidate for the President of the Republic.

“I cannot say anything about the decision yet, but the discussions continue, and we will keep informed about the decision on nominating or not nominating a candidate for the president within the proper timeframes”, MP from the “Armenia” faction Gegham Manukyan told Armenpress.

Asked whether discussions over this matter were held with the “I Have the Honor” faction, the lawmaker said official discussions have not taken place yet.

Secretary of the “I Have the Honor” faction Hayk Mamijanyan said that the faction doesn’t have enough number of lawmakers for nominating a candidate for the President, but added that at this moment they are holding consultations with the “Armenia” faction.

“We will definitely inform about the results”, he said.

Yesterday, on February 1, the ruling Civil Contract party announced that it has nominated minister of high technological industry Vahagn Khachaturyan for the President of Armenia. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan is currently serving as Acting President of Armenia because President Armen Sarkissian’s resignation took effect on February 1.