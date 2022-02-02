Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 February

Armenian, Austrian FMs hold private meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The tête-à-tête meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg was held in Yerevan today, the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on social media.

The spokesperson added that the conversation of the two FMs will be followed by the meeting in enlarged format.








