Biden’s NSA Jake Sullivan, Erdogan’s chief advisor discuss normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations
12:11, 2 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin, held a telephone conversation on February 1, discussing also the current process of normalizing the relations between Armenia and Turkey, the NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.
According to the statement, Jake Sullivan and also Ibrahim Kalin “discussed regional issues, including efforts by Turkey and Armenia to normalize relations”.
