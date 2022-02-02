Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-02-22

YEREVAN, 2 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.86 drams to 482.52 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.05 drams to 545.34 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 6.32 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.20 drams to 653.57 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 21.72 drams to 27921.75 drams. Silver price up by 5.35 drams to 354.95 drams. Platinum price up by 297.52 drams to 16180.45 drams.