Armenian-Georgian relations show new dynamics. PM Pashinyan receives Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Vakhtang Gomelauri. Police Chief of Armenia Vahe Ghazaryan also attended the meeting, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Greeting the guest, the PM said, “I am very happy for the new dynamics in the relations between our countries. A few days ago, the Minister of Justice of Georgia was here, but unfortunately I could not meet him because of the Covid. Our Police Chief had paid a visit to Georgia before. We summed up last year with the sitting of the Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Tbilisi. Before that, I had several meetings with the Prime Minister of Georgia, my friend Irakli Garibashvili. And I think it's very important that our law enforcement systems establish close cooperation. It is important for the security of our countries, for the protection of the rule of law”. Nikol Pashinyan asked to convey his heartfelt greetings and wishes of health to the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, who has contracted the coronavirus.

Vakhtang Gomelauri thanked for the reception, conveying to the Armenian PM the warm greetings of the Georgian PM. "Armenia is a very important partner for Georgia, it is a neighbor and a friendly country. I always emphasize that Armenians and Georgians are the nearest and dearest peoples, we are very close, with similarities in traditions and cultures, we are close in every aspect.

As for our cooperation, let me say that just after the first meeting we have already made friends with the Police Chief. I would like to express our readiness for further cooperation. You should know that we are always ready to support and are also ready to consider your experience, which is quite extensive. What you have just undertaken, I am particularly about the Patrol Service, is a very laudable and important program. I wish you a successful completion."

Prime Minister Pashinyan highlighted the continuous strengthening of the effective cooperation between the law enforcement systems of the two countries.

The interlocutors exchanged views on sectoral reforms in Armenia and Georgia, shared information on the results of the patrol service reform process. Both sides highlighted exchange of experience and constant communication in the spirit of Armenian-Georgian friendly relations.