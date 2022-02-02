Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Biden confirms the sending of additional U.S. servicemen to Europe. CNN

YEREVAN, 2 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The President of the United States Joe Biden officially confirmed the sending of several thousand additional servicemen to Europe. Their deployment in Europe will be implemented in the upcoming days, ARMENPRESS reports, CNN reported citing U.S. officials without revealing their identities.

According to the information of the TV company, about two thousand additional American servicemen will be deployed in the territory of Poland, also several thousand at the South-Eastern front of the NATO, including in Romania.








