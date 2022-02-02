Armenian and Austrian FMs participate in opening ceremony of Austrian Development Agency in Yerevan

YEREVAN, 2 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Armenian and Austrian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Alexander Schallenberg participated in the official opening ceremony of the Office of the Austrian Development Agency on February 2. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Minister Mirzoyan made a speech, where he particularly said,



“Good day. I congratulate all of us on the occasion of opening of the office.



I would like to mention that it is a pleasure and honor for me to participate in this event. Of course, we open this office today, but it is not the first day, it is not new that the Austrian Development Agency implements its activities in Armenia.



This activity started still back in 2013, and, has tangible achievements especially in the sphere of green and modern agriculture. Today Minister Schallenberg also witnessed one of those results.



But I want to also mention that today we open a new page in this relationship, in this cooperation. I think that both the Armenian and, I have to mention with pleasure the Austrian side, express willingness in building relations and programmes of qualitatively new kind and new volume.



I have to mention with pleasure that Armenia as a participant of the Eastern Partnership is included also in the programme of Austrian Development Cooperation 2021-2027.

Also I have to bring remarkable examples. Today, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our relationship, we are present at the opening of this office.



I would also like to inform those partners who still do not know that Minister Schallenberg’s visit is accompanied also by business delegation, and tomorrow we will have Armenian-Austrian business forum. Both the opening of the office and the business forum and a number of other events, which are planned, come to prove that this visit is a new page and impetus in our relations, and I am full of hope and sure that it’s the case.



Once again I congratulate us all.”