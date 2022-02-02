Armenian, Austrian FMs discuss issues related to rich agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. On February 2, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Alexander Schallenberg, Federal Minister for European and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria, who is in Yerevan on a working visit. As ARMENPRESS was infomred from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the meeting started with a private talk, then continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations.

Welcoming Autrian FM Alexander Schalenberg, Ararat Mirzoyan noted ․ "It is noteworthy that the visit takes place in the jubilee year of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Austria. This is an opportunity to outline steps to strengthen political dialogue between our two countries and expand mutually beneficial cooperation."

The Ministers discussed issues related to the rich agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Armenia and Austria. The development of economic ties between the two countries was highlighted, attaching importance to the activity of the Armenian-Austrian intergovernmental commission on trade-economic-scientific-technical cooperation, as well as the establishment of contacts between the business circles.

Minister Mirzoyan noted with satisfaction Armenia's inclusion in the framework strategic plan of Austrian Development Cooperation 2021-2027, expressing conviction that the latter provides wide opportunities for further progress in the direction of strengthening democracy, protection of human rights and economic development.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Austria touched upon international and regional developments. The sides exchanged views on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey without preconditions.

The ministers discussed the situation created by the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno Karabakh and its people, as well as the situation created by the invasion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia.

The FMs also touched upon humanitarian issues, in particular, the need for immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees, the preservation of the Armenian cultural heritage in the territories under Azerbaijani control, and the unhindered involvement of relevant international organizations on the ground. In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the Austrian government in overcoming the humanitarian consequences of the 44-day war.

The Ministers stressed the need for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. In this regard, the Armenian Foreign Minister stressed that the Armenian side, among other issues on the agenda, highlights the Co-Chairs' visits to the region.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Alexander Schalenberg also discussed issues related to the Armenia-EU partnership.

It is mentioned that the meeting was followed by a joint press conference of the ministers.

Later, with the participation of the two ministers, the official opening ceremony of the Austrian Development Agency office took place, where Ararat Mirzoyan delivered an opening speech.

In the morning of the same day, the delegation led by the Austrian Federal Minister of European Affairs Alexander Schalenberg, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims accomponied by Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan.