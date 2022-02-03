LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-02-22
LONDON, FEBUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 February:
The price of aluminum down by 0.69% to $3028.00, copper price up by 1.90% to $9845.00, lead price stood at $2241.00, nickel price up by 0.02% to $22755.00, tin price up by 0.58% to $43300.00, zinc price up by 0.75% to $3633.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
