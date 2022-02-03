“Forced to eat earth, grass and feces”: Yerevan police investigate horrific child abuse case at kindergarten

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of child abuse

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan police are investigating a child abuse case which allegedly happened at a kindergarten.

According to news reports, a parent filed a police report on January 31 claiming that her daughter was periodically abused by the teachers at a Yerevan kindergarten from March 2019 to October 2021.

The woman claimed that the teachers abused her child “through other children of the group”. The woman alleges that her child was severely abused because "her father is Pakistani."

She claims that her daughter was tortured, her hands and neck were tied, her chest was burnt with a heated metal toy, and that she was “forced to eat earth, grass and feces.”

Police confirmed that they have received such report and are now looking into it.

“We have received a report with this content, materials are being prepared,” police said.