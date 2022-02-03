Nearly 60 passengers depart for Istanbul on Flyone Armenia’s first flight

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Flyone Armenia’s first roundtrip flight from Yerevan to Istanbul took place on February 2, with nearly 60 passengers departing Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport for Istanbul Airport on board the airline’s Airbus A320.

All leading Turkish media outlets were covering the flight’s arrival at the Istanbul airport.

Flyone Armenia Chairman of the Board Aram Ananyan, who accompanied the passengers on the flight, delivered remarks at the airport.

“Dear friends, dear colleagues, I am glad to welcome you all and I am grateful for your attention and interest towards our flight and for your work. Our airline operated the first Yerevan-Istanbul flight, which connected our two ancient cities. Now, the passengers aboard our aircraft will travel from Istanbul to Yerevan. We attach importance to the restoration of mutual air connection between Yerevan and Istanbul and on this occasion I’d like to thank the aviation authorities of the two countries, as well as our passengers for their trust. I’d like to take this opportunity to also salute Pegasus airline, which will operate the Istanbul-Yerevan-Istanbul flight later tonight.

We represent aviation and don’t want to talk politics. That’s not our mission.

Our mission is to offer high-quality, affordable and safe aviation services, which enable people and cities to be connected; economic and business ties get boosted, tourism and mutual visits intensify and we will do everything to fulfill our mission duly. We attach importance to the launch of these flights also in terms of closer connecting the Armenian community with Armenia.

I am convinced in our success.

I think many of you would like to know how Armenians view various issues back home. In my conviction, you can find the answers to all your questions by visiting Armenia, and we will be twice as glad to see you use our services when you do so,” Ananyan said.

On February 3, Ananyan will have meetings with Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Sahak II Mashalian and several representatives of the Armenian community of Istanbul.