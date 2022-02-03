Armenia sets record in number of registered jobs, PM says

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. 659,471 registered jobs were recorded in Armenia in December 2021, which is an absolute record in the history of the third Republic, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“There have never been so many registered jobs in Armenia, than in December 2021. Moreover, I want to note that registered jobs in 2021, compared to 2020, are more by 37,629, 30,758 compared to 2019 and 70,977 compared to 2018. I want to state that there can’t be a manipulation in these numbers because these jobs are registered jobs, salaries have been paid for these jobs”, the PM said.

He added that if necessary, all employees can be identified by name.