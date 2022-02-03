Armenian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai attracted many visitors: Minister Kerobyan reveals details

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai attracted many guests and representatives of different countries, as a result of which ties have been establishment with various states, Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.

The Expo 2025 will be held in the Japanese city of Osaka, where Armenia intends to be represented at a higher category, the Minister said, adding that in Osaka, Armenia will have a separate building and the country will present the design and content of that building.

“We have other plans with Osaka – to take a separate building and develop it by our own concept. We need to think something new for the Asian market. Finding cooperation ways with an Arab country in the commercial sector is another matter, we need to think of something new for being represented in Japan”, he said.

He informed that during his speech at the National Day of Armenia on the sidelines of the Expo 2020 Dubai he has highlighted the invaluable contribution of Armenian scientists and innovators to the development of science, culture and technologies in the world. “Our two most attractive advantages at this moment are the business climate and the IT sector. These two have advantages in our economy. We have properly presented the IT sector at the Expo 2020”, he added.

Kerobyan said that the executive director of the Organizational Committe of Expo 2020 Dubai has stated that Armenia has a big potential in innovations, artificial intelligence and a number of other areas, highlighting the big intellectual resource that Armenia has in the field of creation of technologies.

Kerobyan also highlighted Armenia’s role in the Expo 2020, stating that ties have been established with different countries, such as Portugal, Russia, Kazakhstan, Slovenia, etc.

“The Enterprise Armenia signed a memorandum of understanding with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. I consider important that we must be consistent with it and implement what is written in the document”, the Armenian minister of economy said.

He informed that the Executive Director of the Expo’s Organizational Committee thanked Armenia for its participation to this global event and stated that this shows the close friendly ties existing between the two countries. He expressed confidence that the Expo will lead to new achievements and will open new cooperation opportunities for the participating countries, because especially now this global exhibition is an amazing platform to join the global debates of creating a more sustainable future.

Kerobyan highlighted the historical-cultural exhibits, the archaeological materials displayed in the Armenian pavilion, which, he said, attracted many visitors.

“The visitors also had a chance to see via the AR (Augmented Reality) technology the creation and evolution process of each of the exhibits presenting the Armenian culture and history”, he said.

Kerobyan also praised the performance of the Symphonic Orchestra together with a friendship band during the National Day of Armenia on the sidelines of the Expo.

The minister informed that pavilions are divided into three categories – A, B, and C. Armenia was in the C category, which is the most affordable one, and the Arab side allocated a building worth 1,5 million USD to Armenia for the pavilions. Kerobyan informed that they will apply for the B category during the next Expo.

The minister also said that each Expo has its philosophy. He expressed concerns that maybe energy saving concept will be chosen for the Expo 2025. He said that if this concept is chosen, Armenia will have many works to do. This time Armenia will have to be adapted to the Asian market.

Reporting by Karine Terteryan