PM’s advisor says meeting with Russian Deputy PM and railway executive was productive

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The task force dealing with the restoration of the Armenian railway’s Yeraskh-Azerbaijani border and Meghri sections has launched field work and is assessing the situation on the ground, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

The task force is led by Artashes Tumanyan, the PM’s advisor.

Tumanyan said that the prospect of the work and the roadmap is already being outlined as a result of the February 2 meeting with the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and the Chairman of the Russian Railways Oleg Belozyorov.

“The working group started its activities, the first meeting was held, there are already preliminary arrangements with Armenian governmental agencies with the Russian side on how we should cooperate. Yesterday’s session was very practical, and the Russian side presented its vision. We picture our upcoming work and I think we will have results in case of success,” Tumanyan said.