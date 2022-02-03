Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Armenian government ratifies readmission agreement signed with Belarus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia ratified today the readmission agreement which has been signed with the government of Belarus.

The agreement notes that it’s necessary to take join and systematic steps for discovering and organizing the return of their own citizens who are in illegal status in their territories, as well as the citizens of the third countries and the persons with no citizenship.

The respective bill was approved at the Cabinet meeting today. It aims at ensuring the effective organization of readmission processes.








