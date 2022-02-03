Patriarch Sahak II welcomes re-launch of Yerevan-Istanbul flights

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Archbishop Sahak II Mashalian received Flyone Armenia airline Chairman of the Board Aram Ananyan and his delegation who arrived in Istanbul on board the first Yerevan-Istanbul flight operated by Flyone Armenia on February 2.

The patriarchate said in a statement that Sahak II welcomed the restoration of direct flights between Armenia and Turkey and noted that the Armenian community is also saluting this step. He expressed hope that the re-launch of flights will be a positive factor for encouraging the normal course of relations between the two countries. The patriarch expressed conviction that the opportunity for direct connection is invaluable in terms of mutual awareness of the two peoples and countries.

Flyone Armenia Chairman of the Board Aram Ananyan thanked the Patriarch for the warm reception and said that the airline is conducting the flights with utmost responsibility and realizes the importance of the work. He expressed hope that the representatives of the Armenian community of Turkey will assist their efforts and will use the direct flights.

Ananyan is expected to have a meeting with President of the Union of Armenian Foundations Bedros Sirinoglu later on February 3.

A meeting with Armenian media representatives is also planned to take place during a visit to BSEC.