Armenian FM comments on demarcation and creation of security mechanisms on border

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has repeatedly announced that it is interested in the demarcation process of the state border with Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters today, recalling the agreement approved with a statement by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan about that matter.

On November 26, 2021, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia adopted a trilateral statement in Sochi, according to which they agreed to take steps to increase the level of security and stability on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and move the process to creating a bilateral commission dealing with the border delimitation and demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We are committed by 100% to that statement and to this principle, this commitment which we have assumed”, the FM said.

Mirzoyan also said that Yerevan is now discussing with Moscow and Baku the security measures, which, according to the Armenian side, will create security and stability mechanisms on the border. The Armenian side has presented different proposals about the issue, to which Baku negatively reacted, however, this is a continuous process, according to the minister.