Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Smoking ban to take effect March 15

Smoking ban to take effect March 15

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Starting March 15, smoking and the use of all other tobacco products, including substitutes, will be banned in all public food facilities in Armenia.

The smoking ban will be enforced in both indoor and outdoor restaurants, cafes, bars and other similar venues, the Ministry of Healthcare said.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]