Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Opposition will not nominate candidate for President of Armenia

Opposition will not nominate candidate for President of Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The opposition “Armenia” and “I Have the Honor” factions of the Parliament will not nominate a candidate for the President of the Republic and will not take part in the election of the new President.

“We have discussed the appropriateness of nominating a candidate, however in such situation we consider it wrong and unacceptable to participate in the legitimation of that election, even indirectly”, the “Armenia” bloc said in a statement on social media. “Based on these confirmations, the “Armenia” and “I Have the Honor” factions of the National Assembly decided not to take part in the election of the President of the Republic in any way”, it added.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]