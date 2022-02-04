UK, Armenia work to finalize Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement – Ambassador Gallagher

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The UK government is currently engaging with the Armenian government to finalise a UK-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, encompassing the full breadth of bilateral issues, the UK Ambassador to Armenia H.E. John Gallagher said in an interview with ARMENPRESS.

“We hope to be able to make further announcements on this soon,” the ambassador added.

The full interview with Ambassador Gallagher, conducted on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the UK, will be published soon.