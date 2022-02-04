Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-02-22

YEREVAN, 4 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.67 drams to 481.63 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 7.91 drams to 552.19 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 6.34 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.38 drams to 653.52 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 208.41 drams to 27759.53 drams. Silver price down by 6.99 drams to 346.24 drams. Platinum price down by 192.67 drams to 15887.37 drams.