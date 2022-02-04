Yeghishe Kirakosyan elected as Deputy Chairman of Council for Constitutional Reforms

YEREVAN, 4 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Council for Constitutional Reforms, Representative of Armenia to the ECHR Yeghishe Kirakosyan was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Council for Constitutional Reforms. ARMENPRESS reports, Kirakosyan was elected at the first session of the Council for Constitutional Reforms.



The candidacy of Kirakosyan was nominated by the President of the “Helsinki Citizens Assembly Vanadzor Office” NGO Artur Sakunts. According to him, the logic of the Council for Constitutional Reforms, the reforms themselves should be apolitical, non-partisan, consequently it will be good that the Deputy Chairman is a person who is not associated with any party.



Member of the Council, member of the faction ''Civil Contract'' Vladimir Vardanyan supported the candidacy of Kirakosyan.



Kirakosyan was elected as Deputy Chairman by voting.