PM Pashinyan hosts Loris Tjeknavorian

YEREVAN, 4 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted composer, conductor Loris Tjeknavorian, ARMENPRESS wa sinformed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister assessed Mr. Tjeknavorian’s contribution to the art of music as invaluable. Nikol Pashinyan inquired about the current activities of the composer and expressed hope that he will continue to enrich Armenian music with new works.

During the meeting, the opportunities and perspectives of presenting the maestro's new works in the homeland were discussed.