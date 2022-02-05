Pashinyan's visit to Turkey and participation in the Antalya conference is not discussed

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Turkey and participation in the Antalya diplomatic conference is not discussed, ARMENPRESS reports the spokesman of the MFA Armenia Vahan Hunanyan announced.

Hunanyan commented on Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay's statement that Nikol Pashinyan will visit Turkey in March to attend the Antalya Forum. The invitation to that diplomatic meeting has been sent to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the special representative of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan.