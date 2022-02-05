4032 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia, 6 die

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. 4032 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 387,490, the National Center of Disease Control and Prevention of Armenia said.

8857 tests were administered (total 2,679,525).

2132 people recovered (total 334,394).

6 patients have died, bringing the total death toll to 8081.

As of January 24, the number of active cases stood at 29,501.