Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Asian Stocks - 05-02-22

Asian Stocks - 05-02-22

TOKYO, 5 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 5 February:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI stood at 27439.99 points, Japanese TOPIX stood at 1930.56 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite stood at 3361.44 points, and HANG SENG stood at 24573.29 points.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]