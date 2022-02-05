Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-02-22

YEREVAN, 5 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 February, USD exchange rate stood at 481.63 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 552.19 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.34 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 653.52 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 27759.53 drams. Silver price stood at 346.24 drams. Platinum price stood at 15887.37 drams.