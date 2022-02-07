Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

858,981 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. 858,981 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia, the ministry of health said today.

The number of people who have received only the first dose is 195,197.

Another 12,397 received the booster shot.

A total of 1,925,556 vaccinations against coronavirus have been carried out in Armenia.

 








